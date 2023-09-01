Rockets hold off Packers Published 9:23 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

1 of 7

The Austin girls soccer team is still working on finding the winning formula as a tough start and a slow second half once again proved to be its undoing in a 3-0 loss to Rochester John Marshall at Art Hass Stadium Thursday.

In a start that was very similar to Monday’s game, the Rockets scored off of the opening face-off as Haili Mattson found the back of the net just 17 seconds into the game.

“I told the girls before the match that we need to be super strong in the first minute to get the possession right away,” said Austin head coach Rochat. “Unfortunately we were just a little slow to the pitch. It’s something we’ve been working on and we’ll be talking about this week.”

Email newsletter signup

Austin made a strong recovery after the early goal and the Packers nearly tied the game with 3:31 left in the half when sophomore Adah Baron put up a sharp shot that was denied by JM’s keeper.

“I’ve noticed that we’re rising up in the first half,” Rochat said. “In the second half I want us to rise up a little bit more on that attack.”

JM’s Zara McBroom scored twice in the second half and she iced the game when she connected on a 20-yard free kick with 7:41 left in the game.

The Packers (0-3 overall) had the advantage of hosting their first three games of the season and now the team will look to see if it can thrive on the road next week.

“We’ll have to continue to work on our mental strength with our team so that when we’re playing we’re giving it all we’ve got,” Rochat said. “I’m proud of the team and the girls that they are and I think that the chemistry will come.”

Austin had four shots on goal and sophomore Felicia Thimmesch made 12 saves in net for the Packers.