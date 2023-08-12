Photos: Great Frontier rumbles in first of two nights of bull riding

Jack Kruse takes the first ride of the night Friday during the first of two nights of Great Frontier Bull Riding shows at the Mower County Fair. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The bull gets the win on this ride during the first night of the Great Frontier Bull Riding Show Friday night at the Mower County Fair. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Jacob Stark gets the first eight-second ride of the night Friday during the Great Frontier Bull Riding Show at the Mower County Fair. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Dalton Wells is thrown, but not before completing an eight-second ride during the first night of the Great Frontier Bull Riding Show Friday night at the Mower County Fair. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Aaron Keeton holds on for an eight-second ride during the first night of the Great Frontier Bull Riding Show Friday night. It was the third complete ride in a row out of the first group. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Aaron Keeton celebrates his eight-second ride during the first night of the Great Frontier Bull Riding Show Friday night at the Mower County Fair. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Eyota’s Ty Hanenberger during a ride on the first night of the Great Frontier Bull Riding Show Friday night at teh Mower County Fair. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Caleb Buckwalter comes out of the chute during the first night of the Great Frontier Bull Riding Show Friday night at the Mower County Fair. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Goodhue’s Brayden Hinsch slides from the back of his ride during the first night of the Great Frontier Bull Riding show at the Mower County Fair. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com