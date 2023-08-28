Packers start CC season with a strong push
Published 6:24 pm Monday, August 28, 2023
The Austin cross country team had three top-15 finishers as it opened its season in the seven-team Albert Lea Invite Monday.
Sydney Lewis took fourth place to lead the Packer girls, while Grace Voertherms took 12th and Marissa Shute finished in 13th place.
Thomas Asmus led the Packer boys with a sixth place finish.
The Packer girls finished in third place and the Packer boys took sixth.
BOYS RESULTS
Team standings: 1. Rochester Mayo 45; 2. Owatonna 46; 3. Stewartville 104; 4. Faribault 107; 5. Albert Lea 110; 6. Austin 133; 7. PEM 168
Austin: Thomas Asmus (sixth, 18:04.5); Jonas Hovland (22nd, 20:20.6); Lance Keenan (42nd, 21:44); Noah Sash (52nd, 22:51.1); Jackson Hilkin (56th, 23:00.5)
GIRLS RESULTS
Team standings: 1. Owatonna 32; 2. Faribault 48; 3. Austin 86; 4. Stewartville 106; 5. Rochester Mayo 120; 6. PEM 148
Austin: Sydney Lewis (fourth, 22:01.2); Grace Vortherms (12th, 23:28.5); Marissa Shute (13th, 23:40.9); Lillyan Wiese (27th, 24:44.5); Amber Forsythe (55th, 28.53.2)