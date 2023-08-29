Packers show burst, but fall to KoMets Published 9:28 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

The Packers showed what they can bring to the table for most of the night, but a few circumstances kept them from hanging around as they lost to Kasson-Mantorville 4-0 in a girls soccer game in Art Hass Stadium Monday.

The KoMets scored just 24 seconds into the game when Ava Threinen was able to get right up to the net to score her first of two goals on the night, but the Packers held their own for the first of the half.

Austin’s Marie Tolbert, Duna Oteng and Bella Lyon all created scoring opportunities in the first half as the Packers (0-2 overall) stayed within a goal until five minutes into the second half when KM’s Delaney Awe scored.

Austin head coach Amber Rochat liked what she saw out of her team as Austin stayed on the attack and it never let up, even though it was limited to four shots on goal.

“The camaraderie is really there. It’s built so much within them as a team,” Rochat said. “That’s why those connections are happening on the field. We’re able to make those combinations, we just need to be able to finish it out. The upbeat personalities are helping us perform on the field.”

Austin sophomore Felicia Thimmesch made seven saves as she continues to make strides in her first year at the position.

“She had 22 saves in our first game and there were few that went in tonight,” Rochat said. “It’s a learning experience for her and with those experiences she can only get better. She’s doing great.”

Austin was blanked 3-0 in its season opener against Jordan in Art Hass Stadium Saturday.