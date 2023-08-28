OPEN HOUSE Published 5:33 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Austin Stormwater Resilience Plan – Open House

The City of Austin Engineering Department invites you to attend a Kickoff Open House on August 29th, 2023, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the Austin Public Library, 323 4 th Avenue Northeast to discuss the MPCA Planning Grant for Stormwater Community Resilience for the downtown area of Austin.

In May of 2023, the City of Austin was awarded a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) Planning Grant for Stormwater Community Resilience. The grant provides funding to develop a Downtown Stormwater Resilience Plan that identifies locations and causes of localized flooding within the City’s downtown area, assesses damage potential and community vulnerability to localized flooding, and develops potential projects to reduce flooding and mitigate the effects of climate change in the downtown area. This open house is to inform the public of the City’s intent to prepare a stormwater resilience plan for the downtown area and to solicit input from the community on past localized flooding events experienced in the area. Questions related to the open house and/or Downtown Stormwater Resilience study may be directed to Mitch Wenum, Assistant City Engineer, City of Austin 507.437.9950 or mitchw@ci.austin.mn.us.

