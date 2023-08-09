Nordean Fox, 95

Nordean Eugenia Fox, 95, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Sacred Heart Care Center.

Nordean was born December 7, 1927 in Alden, Minnesota to Jennie and Raymond Meyer. She attended Albert Lea High School and finished school in Mound, Minnesota in 1945. Nordean married Gerald Fox at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea on October 6, 1945.

They resided in Albert Lea until 1954 when they moved to Austin to be a partner in Gordon Electric. Later, they purchased the business and changed the name to Fox Electric which was eventually sold to their son, Terry.

Nordean was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. She loved spending her winters in Mexico for many years and in Port Aransas, Texas in later years. She enjoyed playing golf, bridge and Mah Jong.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry in 1995; brother, Vernell Meyer; sister, Priscilla Mutschler; and nephews, Daniel and David Mutschler.

Nordean is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Jan Fox of Austin; daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Barry Ryter of Rochester; four grandchildren, Angela Ryter of Inver Grove Heights, MN, Scott Fox of Austin, Bryan (Steph) Ryter of Arlington Heights, IL, and Sara (Dave Whatley) Fox of Redondo Beach, CA; eight great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary with the Reverend Mark Van House officiating. Interment will be in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Austin Art Center or Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.