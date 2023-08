Mower Council for the Handicapped holds fundraiser for 50th anniversary Published 5:55 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

The Mower Council for the Handicapped is hosting a 50th Anniversary Bake Sale and Silent Auction on Sunday, Aug. 27.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lansing Corners Bar & Grill and benefits the Council as well as those who are physically disabled in the community.

For more information visit: mowercouncilforthehandicapped.com as well as their Facebook page.