MEETING 9.5.23

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF INTENTION

TO MAKE A MAP AMENDMENT

TO THE MOWER COUNTY ZONING ORDINANCE

Notice is hereby given that the Mower County Planning Commission will assemble on Tuesday, 9/5/2023 at 5:30 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Room, located in the lower level of the Mower County Government Center, (201 1st Street NE, Austin MN 55912), to discuss a Map Amendment to the Mower County Zoning Ordinance. Access into the building is through the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) doors. You may also participate in the meeting via teleconference:

Mower County Planning Commission will consider changes to Zoning Ordinance Section 14-108 whereby Mower County adopts by reference the FEMA Letter of Map Revisions dated February 22, 2017 and September 15, 2023 and incorporates them into the official Zoning Map. This is a summary notice only. The 2023 map revision affects 37 parcels in the Turtle Creek watershed; the 27 individual landowners affected will receive notice directly. A full copy of the proposed changes to the text shown by underline and italics and is available for review in the Mower County Auditor’s Office. Text and digital versions of the map amendment are available on the website under Departments/Environmental Services/Ordinances; an electronic copy can be provided to you at no cost by contacting the Mower County Environmental Services Office via email address at: zoning@co.mower.mn.us. Hard copies are available upon advance request; Mower County policy requires a fee of 25 cents per page for printing. Mower County encourages public participation by either attending the public hearing to hear or provide comment(s), or by submitting written comments to Public Works Department at 1105 8th Avenue NE, Austin MN 55912 or you may email written comments to zoning@co.mower.mn.us. Written comments received on or before 12:00 p.m. 9/5/2023 will be copied and provided to the Planning Commission for their review and consideration at the public hearing. All comments of the public hearing or written comments will be summarized and provided to the County Board before consideration of adoption of the ordinance. Notice is hereby further given that the Mower County Board of Commissioners may hear the aforementioned Amendment Change(s) on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at approximately 10:00 am in the County Commissioner’s Room, if the Ordinance Changes are forwarded by the Planning Commission.

BY ORDER OF THE

MOWER COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

Angie M. Lipelt

Mower County Environmental Services Supervisor

Austin Daily Herald:

Aug. 19, 2023

HEARING 9.5.23