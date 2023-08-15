Maureen J. Schmit, 100

Maureen Baker Stroup Schmit, age 100, of Rose Creek Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 13, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Arnold and Frankie (Walden) Baker in Pomeroy, Iowa on December 12, 1922. The Baker family eventually moved to Mallard, Iowa where Maureen went to a country school. She graduated from Mallard High School in 1940. After high school she went to beauty school in Fort Dodge, Iowa. During the war she worked as a beautician in Florida and in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She married Norman Dale Stroup in February of 1945. When Dale came home from the service, they eventually bought a farm outside of Mallard, Iowa where they lived until 1967. In 1967 they sold their farm near Mallard and bought a farm in Rose Creek, Minnesota where Maureen lived the rest of her life. She was a cook at the school for many years. She married Louie Schmit in June of 1978. Maureen loved to dance. She and Dale often danced at the Ridotto in Iowa. She enjoyed bowling, sewing, and quilting. She recently sewed and quilted quilts for 18 of her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cards and all kinds of games, especially Rummikub. She also really enjoyed her dogs Fritz and Juno. Her home was always open to visitors and was often filled with her friends and relatives; especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Maureen is survived by her children; Beverly (Mike) Legler of Webster, Minnesota, Ron (Lu) Stroup of Rose Creek, Minnesota, Rick (Kerry) Stroup, of Rose Creek, Minnesota, Rebecca (Paul) Seidenkranz of Cannon Falls, Minnesota, and Bob (Christy) Stroup, of Snohomish, Washington; daughter-in-law, Marcia Stroup of Mankato, Minnesota; stepson, David Schmit from Iowa; step-daughter, Linda Bradley from Iowa; grandchildren, Michelle (Dave), Ryan (Holly), Jake, Kristi (Rob), Katie (Jeremy), Abbey (Lance), Caleb (Kristen), Geoff (Miranda), Jon (Laura), Connor and Leah; great-grandchildren, Sam, Abe, Silas, Waylon, Grace, Jackson, Jake, Ellie, Isaiah, Avery, Audrey, Ashlyn, Maisie, Crosby, Sawyer, Everly, Remy, and Nia; step-grandchildren, Rhonda, Rhanoda, David, Tiffany, Lynae and Jeanie. She had many step-great-grandchildren and many step-great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Gary Stroup, her first husband Dale Stroup and second husband Louie Schmit; parents, Arnold and Frankie Baker; brothers, Wayland Baker and Bob Baker; her sisters, Alta Vene (Cappy) Jones, Nita (Don) Feuerhake and Betty (Joe) Berg; step-grandson-in-law Terry Emanuel; as well as many of Dale and Louie’s family members.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Rose Creek, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home in Austin. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Interment will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in Rose Creek, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be used for a memorial. Services are prearranged and performed by Mayer-Hoff Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at mayerfh.com.