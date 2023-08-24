Ladies Golf Club plays “Odd and Even” Published 1:16 pm Thursday, August 24, 2023

The intense heat on Wednesday did not keep the Meadow Greens – Ramsey Ladies Golf Club off the course.

Sixteen members paired up for a game of “Odd and Even.” Prior to teeing off, players decided if their scores would count for the odd numbered or even numbered holes for the team score. Handicaps were taken off per hole.

On the front nine, the team of Nancy Wesely and Susan Westland took the win shooting a 34. Karen Baier and Chris Swatfager teamed up on the back nine and shot a 35 for the win.

Chip-ins were made by Sandy Davis on hole No. 4, Karen Baier on hole No. 15, and Shelia Cotter on hole No. 18. Birdies were made by Sandy Davis on hole No. 4 and Karen Baier on hole No. 15.