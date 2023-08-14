HEARING 8/23/23 Published 3:50 pm Monday, August 14, 2023

Notice is hereby given that the Mower County Board of Adjustment (BOA) will assemble on Wednesday, 8/23/2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mower County Public Works Office, Austin, MN, to begin site visit(s), upon return to Austin, the BOA will convene in the Commissioner’s Room, located in the lower level of the Mower County Government Center, (201 1st Street NE, Austin MN 55912), to consider the following Variance application(s) in accordance with Mower County Zoning Ordinance. The BOA’s anticipated time to return to the Government Center is: 2:00 p.m.

Notice is hereby further given that the Mower County Board of Adjustment will take public comment on the aforementioned Variance application(s) via teleconference and in person from the County Commissioner’s Room. To participate in the meeting via teleconference, please use one of the following:

Variance #565 AGI Properties of Oronoco LLC c/o Mark Severtson requests a variance for ATF Variance requests for: 1) a NEW deck 28.8 ft from ROW, variance of 11.2 ft; 2) 1970 pole shed 15.3 ft from property line – variance of 4.7 ft., located in Section 05, Windom Township. Property Owner(s) are: AGI Properties of Oronoco LLC c/o Alan Ihde, Manager

The application(s) and accompanying documents are available for review during normal business hours prior to the meeting at the Public Works Office: 1105 8th Ave. NE, Austin, MN or by emailing a request to zoning@co.mower.mn.us

Dated: Friday, August 04, 2023

