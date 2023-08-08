Glenn “Blackie” D. Yocom Jr., age 94, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society Comforcare in Austin. Glenn was born on December 1, 1928, in Austin, Minnesota, to Glenn and Bernice (Downs) Yocom. He graduated from Austin High School in 1949. Following graduation, Glenn enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Korean war era. He was honorably discharged as a Cpl. on January 26, 1953. On September 8, 1951, Glenn was united in marriage to Lois Jean Cummings at First United Methodist Church in Austin. The couple was blessed with two children, Jeffery and Jeanne. Glenn worked for the City of Austin as a lead operator in the sewage plant for 35 years before his retirement in 1994. He was a member of First United Methodist, the American Legion, and served as Governor of the Moose Lodge twice. In 2006, Glenn obtained the Pilgrim degree – the highest degree obtainable in the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, playing bingo, going to the casino, and coaching youth football and basketball. Glenn also played fast and slow pitch softball and spent many years umpiring games.

Glenn is survived by his son, Jeffery (Joan) Yocom of Austin; daughter, Jeanne (Todd) Butterfield of Morristown; six grandchildren, Quinn (Chelsea Poplow) Yocom, Samantha (fiancé, Kyle Evans) Yocom, Jennifer Yocom, Ashley (Tony) Kingland, Alyssa (Matt) Clark, and Jacob (Alexis Saufferer) Tschida; three great-grandchildren, Weston and Lucas Tschida, and Oaklynn Poplow; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Yocom and Betty Fossey; brothers-in-law, Richard (Dellene) Cummings and Edward (Deanna) Cummings; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Emma Heimer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois in 2015; parents, Glenn and Bernice; and siblings, BonnaLou, Robert, Charles, Barbara, and Ronald.

The memorial service for Glenn will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. The visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.