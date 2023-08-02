GARDA PROPERTIES Published 7:06 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Office of the Minnesota

Secretary of State Certificate

of Organization

I, Steve Simon, Secretary of State of Minnesota, do certify that: The following business entity has duly complied with the relevant provisions of Minnesota Statutes listed below, and is formed or authorized to do business in Minnesota on and after this date with all the powers, right and privileges, and subject to the limitation, duties and restrictions, set forth in that chapter.

The business entity is now legally registered under the laws of Minnesota.

Email newsletter signup

Name: Garda properties LLC

File Number: 1349264900028

Minnesota Statues, Chapter: 322C

This certificate has been issued on: 11/15/2022

Steve Simon, Secretary of State

State of Minnesota

Office of the Minnesota

Secretary of State

Minnesota Limited Liability Company/Article

of Organization

Minnesota Statues,

Chapter 322C

The individual(s) listed below who is (Are each) 18 years of age or older, hereby adopt(s) the following Articles of Organization:

ARTICLE 1 – LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NAME

Garda Properties LLC

ARTICLE 2 – REGISTERED OFFICE AND AGENT(S) IF ANY AT THAT OFFICE:

Name: United States Corporation Agents, Inc.

Address: The Commons 540 Lake Street Suite A Excelsior, MN 55331 USA

ARTICLE – DURATION:

PERPETUAL

ARTICLE 4 – ORGANIZERS

Name: Legalzoom.com, Inc.

Address: 101 N Brand Blvd. 11th Fl. Glendale, CA 31203 USA

If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with e information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes the data referenced in the attachment.

By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) who signature would be required who has AUTHORIZED ME TO SIGN THIS DOCUMENT ON HIS/HER BEHALF, OR IN BOTH CAPACITIES. I FURTHER CERTIFY THAT HAVE COMPLETED ALL REQUIRED FILED, AND THAT THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS TRUE AND CORRECT AND INC COMPLIANCE WITH THE APPLICABLE CHAPTER OF MINNESOTA STATUES. I UNDERSTAND THAT BY SIGNING THE DOCUMENT I AM SUBJECT TO THE PENALTIES O PERJURY AS SET FORTH IN SECTION 609.48 AS IF I HAD SIGNED THIS DOCUMENT UNDER OATH.

SIGNED BY: Cheyenne Moseley, Asst Secretary of Legalzoom.com, Inc.

MAILING ADDRESS:

None provided

EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL

NOTICES: None Provided

Work Item 1349264900028

Original File Number 1349264900028

STATE OF MINNESOTA

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED

11/15/2022 11:59 OM

/Steve Simon

Secretary of State

Austin Daily Herald:

Aug 2 and 5, 2023

GARDA PROPERTIES