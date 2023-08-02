GARDA PROPERTIES
Published 7:06 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary of State Certificate
of Organization
I, Steve Simon, Secretary of State of Minnesota, do certify that: The following business entity has duly complied with the relevant provisions of Minnesota Statutes listed below, and is formed or authorized to do business in Minnesota on and after this date with all the powers, right and privileges, and subject to the limitation, duties and restrictions, set forth in that chapter.
The business entity is now legally registered under the laws of Minnesota.
Name: Garda properties LLC
File Number: 1349264900028
Minnesota Statues, Chapter: 322C
This certificate has been issued on: 11/15/2022
Steve Simon, Secretary of State
State of Minnesota
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary of State
Minnesota Limited Liability Company/Article
of Organization
Minnesota Statues,
Chapter 322C
The individual(s) listed below who is (Are each) 18 years of age or older, hereby adopt(s) the following Articles of Organization:
ARTICLE 1 – LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY NAME
Garda Properties LLC
ARTICLE 2 – REGISTERED OFFICE AND AGENT(S) IF ANY AT THAT OFFICE:
Name: United States Corporation Agents, Inc.
Address: The Commons 540 Lake Street Suite A Excelsior, MN 55331 USA
ARTICLE – DURATION:
PERPETUAL
ARTICLE 4 – ORGANIZERS
Name: Legalzoom.com, Inc.
Address: 101 N Brand Blvd. 11th Fl. Glendale, CA 31203 USA
If you submit an attachment, it will be incorporated into this document. If the attachment conflicts with e information specifically set forth in this document, this document supersedes the data referenced in the attachment.
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) who signature would be required who has AUTHORIZED ME TO SIGN THIS DOCUMENT ON HIS/HER BEHALF, OR IN BOTH CAPACITIES. I FURTHER CERTIFY THAT HAVE COMPLETED ALL REQUIRED FILED, AND THAT THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS TRUE AND CORRECT AND INC COMPLIANCE WITH THE APPLICABLE CHAPTER OF MINNESOTA STATUES. I UNDERSTAND THAT BY SIGNING THE DOCUMENT I AM SUBJECT TO THE PENALTIES O PERJURY AS SET FORTH IN SECTION 609.48 AS IF I HAD SIGNED THIS DOCUMENT UNDER OATH.
SIGNED BY: Cheyenne Moseley, Asst Secretary of Legalzoom.com, Inc.
MAILING ADDRESS:
None provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL
NOTICES: None Provided
Work Item 1349264900028
Original File Number 1349264900028
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
11/15/2022 11:59 OM
/Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Austin Daily Herald:
Aug 2 and 5, 2023
