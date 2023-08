Funeral Notice: Martha Mullenbach

Dec. 22, 1919 – Aug. 6, 2023

STACYVILLE, Iowa – Martha Mullenbach, 103, Adams, Minn., died Sunday, Aug. 6, in Stacyville Community Nursing Home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Adams Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg, Minn. Father Antony Arokiyam and Father Gregory Leif will officiate.

Arrangements by Adams Funeral Home.

