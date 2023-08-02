EST/SHAW, J.
Published 7:07 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Mower County
District Court
Third Judicial District
Court File Number:
50-PR-23-1362
Case Type: Formal
Unsupervised
In re the Estate
of Joanne Marie Shaw,
a/k/a Joanne M. Shaw, a/k/a Joanne Shaw, Decedent
Notice and Order
for Hearing on Petition
for Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative and
Notice to Creditors
It is ordered and notice is given that on September 01, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. a hearing will be held at Mower County Justice Center, 201 – 2nd Avenue NE, Austin, Minnesota by Zoom for the formal probate of a document that is claimed to be the:
original Will of the Decedent, dated November 8, 2015;
and for the appointment of:
Name: Ronald Shaw
Address: 2308 Willet Way, Pleasanton, CA 94566
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in
an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69).
If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 07/18/2023
Kevin Siefken
District Court Judge
Kristine M. Bartness
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner/Personal Representative
Name: Paul V. Sween
Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.
Street: 300 First Street NW
City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912
Attorney License No: 107761 Telephone: 507-433-7394
FAX: 507-433-8890
Email: psween@adamsrizzisween.com
Austin Daily Herald:
July 26 and Aug. 2, 2023
EST/KNUTSON, D.