Eileen Lysne, 92, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Hospital – St. Marys Campus in Rochester.

Eileen was born January 18, 1931 in Waukon, Iowa to Virgil and Jeannette (Maxson) Dotzenrod. She lived her early life living on a farm in southeastern Minnesota. At age 13, her family moved to Austin, Minnesota. Eileen graduated from Austin High School in 1948. She worked as a dental assistant before and after her marriage to Harlan Lysne in 1950. Eileen and Harlan had three children – Cynthia, Alan and Todd.

Eileen and her husband were founding members of Fellowship Methodist Church, and later attended First Methodist Church. Eileen was most recently a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and was active in service, prayer and fellowship. In past years, Eileen was involved in mission ministry, Methodist women, Christmas boxes and other service projects.

She and her husband were avid dancers for many years and made many friends there. She was passionate about reading, travel, church choir, lefse, Precious Moments figurines, the Twins and Vikings. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Eileen was an avid bowler for decades and bowled into her 80s. She bowled in many tournaments and had lifelong friends from this sport. She also enjoyed her “Gab Club,” a group of friends from high school who met each month for over 50 years.

She was a long-time part-time employee at McDonalds, holding several positions and making many friends there.

Eileen grew up at a time when life was much more of a struggle and hard work was expected by all. She was originally educated in a one room schoolhouse; she and her siblings walked a mile to school each way, both winter and warmer times. There were no automobiles in their area and her father picked the children up from school during winter storms in a horse and sleigh. Life was a struggle in the 1930’s; her family grew their own food on the farm and canned the butchered animals so they could preserve food for the winter. Life became easier over time, but good lessons are often learned from struggle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harlan Lysne in 2010; sister, Virginia Milton; brothers, Charles Dotzenrod and Darrell Dotzenrod; niece Lisa Fisher; nephew, David Milton.

Eileen is survived by her children, Cynthia Tays, and husband Rodney Schmidt, Houston, TX; Alan Lysne and wife Shari Lysne, Buffalo, MN; and Todd Lysne and wife Sarah Lysne in Austin, MN; her grandchildren, Zachary Tays and wife Meredith of Austin, TX; Alana Tays of Austin, TX; Jordan Lysne and wife Nina of Mpls, MN; Ryan Lysne of Austin, MN; and Shannon Lysne of Austin, MN; Eileen also had 7 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 22nd at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Reverend Michael Olmsted officiating. Visitation will be at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary on Monday, August 21st from 4:00 – 7:00 pm and will continue at the church Tuesday morning for one hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Feed My Starving Children or Westminster Presbyterian Church.