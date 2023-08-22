‘DWI Enforcer All-Stars’ honored at a Minnesota Twins game Published 4:50 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) will recognize more than 60 officers, troopers, deputies and prosecutors for their efforts to get impaired drivers off the road.

They represent the DWI Enforcer All-Star team and will be honored during Minnesota Twins pre-game activities at Target Field on Sunday, Aug. 20. Hiway Credit Union is helping sponsor the event.

“The DWI All-Stars do more than just arrest impaired drivers. They save lives, stop crashes and keep families from feeling the lifelong heartache of losing a loved one,” said OTS Director Mike Hanson.

Among those honored is Mower County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jamie Meyer, who had 43 arrests.

In 2022, the All-Stars made 4,447 combined DWI arrests across Minnesota. Their efforts contributed to nearly 26,000 DWI arrests made by all of law enforcement last year.

Alcohol, prescription medication, recently legalized cannabis or any other drug can contribute to impairment and a DWI. The All-Stars’ commitment to the safety of drivers, passengers, motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians is protecting innocent lives.

Trooper Gustavo Culbeaux led all DWI All-Stars last year with 173 arrests. Trooper Culbeaux has dedicated his career with the Minnesota State Patrol to getting impaired drivers off the road. He has been recognized as a DWI All-Star enforcer for the past four years. This is the second time he has been the top DWI All-Star.

“The time I spent in the Marine Corps taught me about dedication to a greater cause, and I still practice that concept today,” said Trooper Gustavo Culbeaux “Every impaired driver taken off the road is a potential life that is saved, and that makes it all worth it. It’s an honor to wear the uniform, to serve with the Minnesota State Patrol and to be recognized as a DWI All-Star.”