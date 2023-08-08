Cory Michael Smith, 67

Cory Michael Smith, age 67, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023 at his home. Cory was born March 31, 1956 in Milwaukee, WI to Ernest and Mary Smith. Cory had a unique gift of beautifying automobiles. He was a phenomenal “bodyman” who could make all car dents, scratches, and blemishes disappear and then top it off with a flawless paint job. He also was a talented cook as he held many chef jobs throughout Milwaukee, including the head cook at The 4th Base Restaurant across from Milwaukee County Stadium. In 2004 Cory took a leap of faith and left all he had known and treasured and moved to Austin, MN where he worked a few years until injuries forced him to retire. He was an avid NASCAR fan with Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and Kyle Busch being his favorite drivers. He also enjoyed model cars and racing his remote control cars up and down the street and in various parking lots throughout Austin. But his most beloved past time was spoiling his dogs and cats. He was “Daddy” to over a dozen dogs and 1/2 dozen cats. Cory is survived by his siblings, April, Patty, Colin, and by his significant other, Vicki and her family. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Colleen and Rachel. Cory was a very spiritual soul who cherished the little things. He always tried to bring out smiles in everyone he encountered. He had the most beautiful head of white hair as well. Cory was known to be “that person” who would pull over to help a stranded driver. His hope for our world was that we all look out for one another. Per his request of no formal funeral, a social gathering of friends, family, and acquaintances will be held at Torge’s Bar in Austin, MN on Sunday, August 20, 2023 from 1-4pm. To honor his memory, please make monetary donations to the Mower County Humane Society, and consider volunteering or adopting a homeless animal as well. And in closing, as he was deeply connected with his animals, Cory’s parting words of wisdom to the world: If you have yet to experience unconditional love on earth, you have not looked into the eyes of a dog long enough. Cory, Farewell and Godspeed. You are loved.