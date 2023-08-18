Convictions: Aug. 7-14

Published 5:52 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

By Daily Herald

— Terrance Octavious Hobson II, 23, St. Paul, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony third degree drugs sale-narcotic. He must follow several conditions.

— Eh Moo La Htoo, 23, Austin, was sentenced to 180 days in fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana. She was given credit for 56 days served.

— Gary Allen Quackenbush, 33, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He must follow several conditions.

Email newsletter signup

— Hillary Kiprotich Serem, 33, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony first degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 36 months in prison.

— Mercedes LeAnn Siller, 19, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $200 for gross misdemeanor DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 178 days in jail.

— Miguel Angel Hernandez Rodriguez, 19, Hollandale was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours.. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 177 days in jail.

— Lyndsey Jean Raffelson, 40, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $900 for gross misdemeanor DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours.. She must follow several conditions and pay $1,000 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Cory Glenn Flatness, 40, Albert Lea, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.

More News

Tensions simmer after latest skirmish between city, parks and rec leadership

Good things ahead: St. Mark’s celebrates 60th anniversary

Mower Council for the Handicapped holds fundraiser for 50th anniversary

18-year-old gets 10 yrs probation for sexual relationship with 14-year-old

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections