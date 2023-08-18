Convictions: Aug. 7-14 Published 5:52 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

— Terrance Octavious Hobson II, 23, St. Paul, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony third degree drugs sale-narcotic. He must follow several conditions.

— Eh Moo La Htoo, 23, Austin, was sentenced to 180 days in fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana. She was given credit for 56 days served.

— Gary Allen Quackenbush, 33, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation for gross misdemeanor domestic assault. He must follow several conditions.

Email newsletter signup

— Hillary Kiprotich Serem, 33, Austin, was sentenced to five years supervised probation and fined $50 for felony first degree DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 36 months in prison.

— Mercedes LeAnn Siller, 19, Austin, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and fined $200 for gross misdemeanor DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. She must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 178 days in jail.

— Miguel Angel Hernandez Rodriguez, 19, Hollandale was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $500 for gross misdemeanor DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours.. He must follow several conditions. Failure to do so could result in 177 days in jail.

— Lyndsey Jean Raffelson, 40, Austin, was sentenced to one year supervised probation and fined $900 for gross misdemeanor DWI-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours.. She must follow several conditions and pay $1,000 in restitution. Failure to do so could result in 180 days in jail.

— Cory Glenn Flatness, 40, Albert Lea, was sentenced to two years supervised probation for felony fifth degree drugs possession. He must follow several conditions.