Charlene M. Otterson, 86

Charlene M. Otterson, age 86, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Prairie Manor Nursing Home in Blooming Prairie. Charlene was born September 1, 1936, near Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. She attended country school and graduated from Blooming Prairie High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to Lloyd Otterson on October 4, 1957, at Geneva Lutheran Church. Charlene was a woman of strong Christian faith. Lloyd and Charlene purchased a farm north of Austin in 1968 where they made their forever home with raising their six children. Charlene worked out of the home in multiple restaurants as a waitress, cook, biscuit maker, and baker. She retired from Hormel Foods Cafeteria in 1998. Her true passion that brought her joy was her family. She loved to bake, crotchet, go dancing, play games, garden, can fruit and vegetables in the fall, along with having Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings at their house. She always had coffee along with something freshly baked with an open door for family and friends to stop by.

Charlene is survived by her six children, Sharon (Gary) Fisher of Owatonna, Dean (Jolene) Otterson of Hartland, Renae (Ron) Thomas of Hayward, LeAnn (Ralph) Miller of Owatonna, Linda (Mark) Crom of Albert Lea, Lori (Matt) Jordison of Blooming Prairie; grandchildren, Cathleen (Aaron) Nadeau, Nathaniel Fisher, Katie Jo (Chad) Elmer, Elizabeth (Robert) Fisher, Matthew (Katie) Miller, Nicholas Otterson, Andrea Crom, Christy (Jacob) Lopez, Colin Jordison, Abby Jordison; great-grandchildren, Bryce Fisher, Hailey Fisher, Aubrey Elmer, Amelia Miller, Eliana Lopez, Greyson Fisher, Oliver Miller; brothers, Eugene and Loren Lester; sisters, Bernice (Harold) Bartsch, Joan Madoll (Don), Judy Fisher; sisters-in-law, Margaret Otterson, Marlene Otterson, Margie Otterson; brother-in-law, John Quaintance; nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; her parents, Lloyd and Annie Lester; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Omar and Sophie Otterson; siblings, Marie (Henry) Guerrero, Ronald Lester, Doreen Quaintance; brothers/sisters-in-law, Eugene (Ardene) Otterson, Ray (Berneice) Otterson, Clifford Otterson, Ron Fisher, Theresa (Maryls) Sorenson, Rolf Otterson, Dovain (Lana) Otterson, Odean Otterson; great-grandson, Corey Fisher; and son-in-law, Randy Brackey.

The funeral service for Charlene will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at church on Thursday. Interment will be in Blooming Prairie City Cemetery. Worlein Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.