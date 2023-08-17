Brian E. Leuning, 72

Brian Eugene Leuning, age 72 of Austin, passed away on May 6, 2023, at the Cedars of Austin with his family at his bedside.

Brian was born in Los Angeles, CA to Donald and Lorraine Leuning on August 3, 1950. He went to school in Sioux Falls, SD and finished his senior year in Mobridge, SD. After graduating, he enlisted in the Navy and was honorably discharged. Brian then went home to help his dad in the family business of building and moving grain elevators. They traveled all over the U.S. doing so.

Brian attended Riverland Community College and received his technician degree. He married Marcia Erickson and later they divorced. In his marriage to Mary Stier, they had three children and later divorced. Brian worked for Gary Groh Construction, Car Nu Autobody, and Hormel Foods as a mechanic until his retirement. Brian and Marcia Erickson Fontana reunited. Marcia spent the last years caring for him.

Email newsletter signup

Brian was a very talented artist, mechanic, and did great auto body repair. He was always working on motorcycles, vehicles, and boats. He enjoyed concerts, bike rides, camping, gardening, collecting and teaching his kids his crafts. Brian was always ready to lend a hand to help friends, neighbors and family.

Brian is survived by his partner, Marcia Erickson Fontana; three children, Patrick Leuning (Carly Chiodo), Jessica Leuning (Jeff Hyke), Donald Leuning (Melissa Leuning); five grandchildren, Oliver, Finley, Lilly, Emma, Porter; his siblings, Leon, Jeff, Lois, Dan, Ross.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Lorraine Leuning; step mothers, Janet Leuning and Jean Leuning; and brother, John Leuning.

We would like to give a special thank you to the Cedars Memory Care and St. Croix Hospice for taking such great care of Brian and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the VFW in Austin from 1-4 pm. All are welcome.

Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary