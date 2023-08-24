Blasted by heat, 102 Wednesday temp breaks Austin’s 75-year-old record Published 8:58 am Thursday, August 24, 2023

The area is bracing for one more day of extreme heat coming off a record-setting day Wednesday.

Posting a high of 102, Austin broke a 75-year old record of 99 that was set in 1948.

The National Weather service is predicting a high of 93 today in what will be the last day of the excessive heat warning it established early in the week. The record for this day, again set in 1948, was 98 degrees. Heat index values could be as high as 108 degrees.

The warning is set to expire tonight at 7 p.m.

The NWS’s updated forecast for the rest of the week includes a high of 88 on Friday with a very slight chance of thunderstorms, followed by high 70s and low 80s on Sunday.