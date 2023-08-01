Ask A Trooper: How to check for safety recalls for your vehicle Published 6:16 pm Tuesday, August 1, 2023

By Sgt. Troy Christianson

Question: I bought a used vehicle a while back. Where can I check to see if there have been any safety recalls on it? Thank you.

Answer: There are several different ways and places to get this information. One place to look is the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.

NHTSA’s recalls look-up tool lets you enter your vehicle identification number (VIN) to quickly learn if your vehicle has a critical safety issue that has not been repaired. It also tells you how to get that repair done for free. You can also download NHTSA’s SaferCar app and enter your vehicle and equipment information. If a recall is issued, you’ll get an alert on your phone.

• NHTSA’s recall look-up tool www.nhtsa.gov/recalls

• NHTSA’s Safer Car app www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/safercar-app

If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws or issues in Minnesota send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson – Minnesota State Patrol at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)