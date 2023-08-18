Area to be placed in a heat advisory on Saturday afternoon Published 3:23 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

Incredibly warm temperatures return this weekend and with a heat advisory.

The National Weather Service will put the area into a heat advisory from 1-9 p.m. Saturday as temperatures rise into the mid-90s. The NWS is predicting heat index values could reach as high 95 to 102.

Temperatures will dip somewhat on Sunday with a high of a 88 expected, however, it’s only a brief reprieve as temperatures remain high throughout much of the week.