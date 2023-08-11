Area placed under a severe thunderstorm watch

Published 2:34 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

By Daily Herald

Metro

Mower County is part of a large number of counties that have been placed into a severe thunderstorm watch into tonight.

According to the National Weather Service, the watch will stretch through 10 p.m. tonight. The watch also includes Dodge and Steele counties.

The NWS is predicting scattered storms from late this afternoon into this evening. Some of the storms could be severe and include damaging winds and large hail.

Email newsletter signup

The best chance of storms will be from 6-11 p.m.

More News

Partnership introducing prairie grasses to Driesner

Annual Blair Lawhead Concert planned for 4 p.m., Aug. 27

In Your Community: Mower County Senior Center

In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections