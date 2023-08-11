Area placed under a severe thunderstorm watch Published 2:34 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

Mower County is part of a large number of counties that have been placed into a severe thunderstorm watch into tonight.

According to the National Weather Service, the watch will stretch through 10 p.m. tonight. The watch also includes Dodge and Steele counties.

The NWS is predicting scattered storms from late this afternoon into this evening. Some of the storms could be severe and include damaging winds and large hail.

The best chance of storms will be from 6-11 p.m.