UPDATE: Suspect wearing body armor, allegedly brandished gun in Friday incident Published 12:24 pm Friday, August 11, 2023

1 of 2

One was taken into custody late Friday morning after law enforcement responded to a firearm complaint in northwest Austin.

According to a news release from Austin Police Chief David McKichan, APD was dispatched to the 700 block of Sixth Avenue NW for a dispute in which a firearm had allegedly been brandished.

Officers were also informed prior to arriving at the scene the subject, later identified as 25-year-old Juan Alvarez-Bentzin, Jr., of Austin, was also wearing body armor.

Email newsletter signup

Upon arrival a couple minutes later, officers detained Alvarez-Bentzin in the yard of the home in question and confirmed he was wearing the body armor. A firearm was also recovered during a search of Alvarez-Bentzin.

Alvaraz-Bentzin was placed in the Mower County Jail pending charges from the Mower County Attorney’s Office.

The case remains under investigation.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.

Check back to the Austin Daily Herald as more information becomes available.