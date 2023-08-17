Air quality alert issued for Thursday into Friday Published 9:53 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert based on ground-level smoke from Canada.

The alert goes into effect at midnight Wednesday and will go through 11 p.m. Friday. Wildfires from the Northwest Territories in Canada are producing smoke that is moving south towards Minnesota.

According to the National Weather Service, a cold front will carry the smoke across the entire state on Thursday.

The Air Quality Index is expected to reach the orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Group category.