Add safe and sober rides to the Labor Day weekend checklist

Published 5:48 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

By Daily Herald

From fairs to backyard grilling, Minnesotans know how to make the most of summer by choosing any number of fun activities. Choosing safe and sober rides should be at the top of the list as the Labor Day holiday approaches.

To stop impaired driving from endangering lives as people enjoy the end of summer, troopers, deputies and officers will be participating in a DWI enforcement campaign Aug. 18-Sept. 4. The statewide campaign includes extra enforcement and advertising in support of the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety program. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) coordinates the campaign with funding provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Impaired is impaired, regardless of the substance, and the effects are dangerous and tragic for motorists and their loved ones,” said OTS Director Mike Hanson. “Labor Day caps off a wonderful summer season. We want people to stay safe, whether they’re driving across town or logging extra miles to a favorite getaway. Always plan ahead for a safe and sober ride.”

