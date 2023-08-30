Packers score two singles wins and two doubles victories to clip Winhawks Published 9:29 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

1 of 5

The Austin girls tennis team used a balanced attack to score a 4-3 win over Winona in Paulson Courts Tuesday.

Gracie Schmitt and Jenna Hetzel won their singles matches for the Packers (2-6 overall, 1-4 Big Nine) and the No. 1 doubles team of Abby VanPelt and Katie VanPelt won, along with the No. 3 team of Payton Nelson and Claudia Slinden.

“It was a great team win today,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said. “It was good to have Jenna, Abby, and Katie back for the match today. Gracie continues to play really well and came back from 0-3 down in the second set to pull out the straight set win.”

Email newsletter signup

Singles

No. 1 Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Anna Bricco (W) 7-6 (5), 7-5

No. 2 Lauren Steinfeldt (W) def. Seanna Kubas (A) 6-3 , 6-1

No. 3 Jenna Hetzel (A) def. Melanie Buttenhoff (W) 6-1, 6-2

No. 4 Lily Walters (W) def. Sophia Meyer (A) 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1 Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) def. Bella Reeck/Aundra Aarre (W) 6-4, 6-1

No. 2 Tori Thompson/Willa Bergier (W) def. Ella Nack/Yazmine Huerta (A) 1-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2

No. 3 Payton Nelson/Claudia Slinden (A) def. Steinfeildt Haylee/Ana Schultz (W) 6-1, 6-4