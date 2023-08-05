5 things to know about the Austin ArtWorks Festival Published 6:24 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

The Austin ArtWorks Festival — a two-day salute to visual, performing and literary arts — is celebrating its 12th annual event in the heart of downtown Austin on Aug. 26-27.

Here’s what attendees need to know:

1. Free! Thanks to donors and sponsors, the Austin ArtWorks Festival is free to attend. Save your cash to support small businesses by buying fine art from exhibitors, music from performers and books from the authors as well as refreshments from food trucks and neighborhood restaurants.

2. Chastity Brown will play at the Paramount Theatre for the eighth annual Schindler Celebration on at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. The show is possible because of Mayo Clinic Health System’s sponsorship. The Schindler Celebration is held annually to celebrate the life of family physician Dr. Dick Schindler who practiced medicine for over 40 years and passed away in 2014. Tickets are available.

3. Featured Artist Heather Friedli is best known for her contemporary impressionist oil paintings, depicting her family heritage and the land in which she lives. She lives in St. Paul and is also an award-winning snow sculptor.

4. Author and illustrator Nancy Carlson will appear on the Authors’ Stage as part of Children and Youth Day on Saturday, Aug. 26. Carlson’s books including “I Like Me” have been featured on Reading Rainbow.

5. Volunteers run the Austin ArtWorks Festival with 200 shifts over the weekend. Shifts are only two hours and every volunteer gets a free t-shirt. Find out more by contacting Kelsey at kelsey@austinareaarts.org.

Details on all this information and more is online at austinareaarts.org.