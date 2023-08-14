053268-F1
Published 3:55 pm Monday, August 14, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 6, 2020
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $176,739.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Alisa Marie Bawek and Kevin James Bawek, spouses married to each other
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Bremer Bank, National Association, its successors and assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: November 6, 2020, Mower County Recorder
Document Number: A656080
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association
Dated: September 16, 2022
Recorded: September 16, 2022, Mower County Recorder
Document Number: A671446
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1000739-0000020023-9
Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Bremer Bank, National Association
Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower
Property Address: 54145 187th Street, Austin, MN 55912
Tax Parcel ID Number: 02.020.0250
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The West Half of the West Half of the East Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 102 North, Range 18 West, Mower County, Minnesota, except the East 19.5 feet thereof
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $173,142.16
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 11, 2024, or the next business day if March 11, 2024, falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: July 26, 2023
MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association
Email newsletter signup
Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.
Attorneys for Mortgagee
7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 053268-F1
Austin Daily Herald:
July 29, Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26 and Sep. 2, 2023
053268-F1