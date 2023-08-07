053091-F1 Published 7:43 pm Sunday, August 6, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 14, 2018

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $136,881.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Eric C Tjepkes, an unmarried man

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans, its successors and assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: March 21, 2018, Mower County Recorder

Document Number: A638454

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Dated: May 24, 2023

Recorded: May 24, 2023, Mower County Recorder

Document Number: A675507

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1003502-9101121546-3

Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Mortgage Research Center, LLC dba Veterans United Home Loans

Residential Mortgage Servicer: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mower

Property Address: 630 Lowell St E, Le Roy, MN 55951

Tax Parcel ID Number: 26-005-0030; 26-005-0034; 26-005-0131

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: All that part of the NW 1/4 NE 1/4 & Outlet 1, SW 1/4 NE 1/4 Section 34-T101N-R14W, Mower County, Minnesota; described as follows:

Beginning at the southwest corner of Lot 3, Block 3, Hickok Third Addition, as the same is platted and recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Mower County, Minnesota; thence North 89° 11` 02” East a distance of 377.48 feet on an assumed bearing on the south line of said Lot 3 and the easterly extension thereof; thence South 32° 11` 49” West a distance of 8.63 feet; thence South 14° 11` 25” West a distance of 68.81 feet; thence South 10° 25` 13” West a distance of 67.93 feet, to the northeast corner of said Outlot 1; thence South 00° 58` 30” West a distance of 48.00 feet, to the southeast corner of said Outlot 1; thence South 89° 00` 22” West a distance of 688.01 feet on the south line of said Outlot 1, to the east line of the west 200 feet of the NE 1/4 of said Section 34; thence North 00° 55` 28” West a distance of 126.67 feet, on the east line of said west 200.00 feet, to the south line of Block 2 in said Hickok Third Addition; thence North 89° 11` 02” East a distance of 282.14 feet on the south line of said Block 2 to the west line of Lowell Street as dedicated in said Hickok Third Addition; thence South 00° 55` 28” East a distance of 117.20 feet, to the southwest corner of said Lowell Street;thence North 89° 11` 02” East a distance of 66.00 feet, to the southeast corner of said Lowell Street; thence North 00° 55` 28” West a distance of 181.00 feet, to the point of beginning

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $131,581.27

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 14, 2023, at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, Mower County Law Enforcement Center, 201 First Street Northeast, Austin, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on February 14, 2024, or the next business day if February 14, 2024, falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: June 27, 2023

MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Email newsletter signup

Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 053091-F1

Austin Daily Herald: Jul. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and Aug. 5, 2023

053091-F1