Verdon Ordell Olson was born June 15, 1936 at home in Amherst, Mn to Thomas and Edna (Opsahl) Olson.

The family later moved to Harmony, Mn. Verdon attended the Harmony School. He moved to Austin, Mn when he 16. Verdon worked in the construction field and at the Hormel plant till his retirement of 30 plus years.

He married Mona Sabanish September 20, 1958. They made their home in Austin with their three children. He was a member of Wilmington Lutheran Church in Spring Grove.

Verdon was a quiet man with an inner strength from his faith in our God above. He treated people with kindness and gentleness and love. He had a heart of gold.

He enjoyed the simpler things in life, fishing the trout streams, camping, hunting those white tails and pheasants and winter snowmobiling with friends and family. He was a foster parent for 20 years,

In 1992 he found his little slice of heaven in Spring Grove, Bee Creek, wasn’t much at first. Verdon stated it had good bones to work with, and they did make it into their little slice of heaven. They moved into their home in 1997, where he found peace and enjoyment even through his final days at home. He passed away on July 27, 2023 peacefully at home with family at his side at the age of 87.

Verdon is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mona Olson. Children Brenda Johnson (Dave Nordick), Jeffery and Patty Olson, Tammy Saukko, adopted son Aidan Olson, and foster son Jesse Haugen. He has seven grandchildren, Kendall (Taylor) Hansen, Kyle Diggins, Tiffany (Tom) Haley, Travis Olson, Dustin (Jamie) Saukko, Ashley Saukko, Taylor (Marrisa) Saukko, sixteen great-grand children and four great-great grandchildren. His little dog Daisy who would sit on his lap and eat the left-over cookie crumbs that fell.

Verdon was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Edna Olson, sisters Jarla Johnson and Gloria Olson, brother Dwayne Olson, and son-in-law Joey Johnson.

Verdon’s celebration of life will be held Mon. July 31, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Wilmington Lutheran Church in Spring Grove.

Pastor Lane Zaffke will officiate.

Friends may call from 10-11 A.M. on Monday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local church, Wilmington Lutheran, or your favorite charity.

Roble Funeral Home of Spring Grove is assisting the family with arrangements.