Trish Harren rescinds resignation, will continue in role as county administrator Published 12:11 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Board of Commissioners unanimously approves

County Administrator Trish Harren has rescinded her June resignation and will be remaining in that role after it was approved by the Mower County Board of Commissioners during their meeting Tuesday morning.

Citing a strong connection to Austin, Harren said that the decision to remain in the role was simply a matter of following her heart.

“Since my resignation, it has become overtly clear to me that I have family in Austin …,” Harren said. “There is still work to do.”

Harren’s resignation was originally submitted to the board on June 27, which approved the resignation. She announced at the time that she was taking the same position with Kittson County in the far northwestern corner of Minnesota, which would have put her closer to family, and would have been based in the county seat of Hallock.

“I really am grateful for this opportunity,” Harren said about her time in Mower County after the board’s vote in June. “It was a very hard decision.”

While the mood was somber when the board approved the resignation, it was quite a bit different this time around.

“Thank you, a million times, thank you,” Council member Polly Glynn said after Tuesday’s vote.

Harren was hired in 2018, and became Mower County’s first county administrator after the role was transitioned from that of county coordinator, last held by Craig Oscarson.

“She remains, more than ever, committed to the people of Mower County and looks forward to developing creative solutions to serve Mower County and find work-life balance,” read a statement from the county.