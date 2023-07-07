Texas woman injured in I-90 crash Thursday afternoon

Published 8:24 am Friday, July 7, 2023

By Eric Johnson

A Texas woman was injured in a single vehicle crash early Thursday afternoon in Mower County.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, Sharon Ann Nygaard, 60, of Arlington Texas, was injured at around 2:15 p.m. Thursday when the 2011 Toyota Sedan she was driving westbound on Interstate 90 left the roadway near mile marker 199.

She was transported to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. 

Email newsletter signup

The Dexter Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and the Mower County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

 

More News

Say goodbye to key lime — the 2023 malt flavor of the Minnesota State Fair is cherry

Police investigating after toddler injured in Albert Lea

Drought deepens in the area

APS announces interim head girls soccer coach

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections