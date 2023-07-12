Roger Joseph Hoebing

Roger Hoebing, 94, of Hayfield passed away at home on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 under the care of St. Croix Hospice and his family. He was born on August 20, 1928 in Okarche, Oklahoma. Roger was one of eight children born to Leonard and Clara (Wiewel) Hoebing. After losing his mother at a young age he moved to Breda, Iowa and was raised by his aunt and uncle Emma and Ben Schettler. He attended St. Bernard Catholic School and graduated in 1945.

He moved to Minnesota where he married Joanne Samuelson on October 22, 1952. He farmed in the Hayfield area on his own and with his son and grandsons for over 50 years. He also worked at Crenlo in Rochester for 14 years.

Roger is survived by his wife Joanne, three children Janet (Ed) Vitse of Rochester, Kevin (Belinda) Hoebing of Hayfield, Sharon (Larry) Schriever of Wasioja, and eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, one brother John (Rita) Hoebing of Columbus, Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his parents, aunt and uncle and four brothers and two sisters.

He loved farming and aviation. He enjoyed reciting whimsical poems and songs that he learned in elementary school to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, until his passing.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 20 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home 501 2nd Street NW in Hayfield and one hour before the funeral mass at the church on Friday. The funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 2nd Street NE in Hayfield, with Father William Becker celebrating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery. The family requests memorials to St. Croix Hospice or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Blessed be his memory

