Roger Dean Ludwig, 91

Roger Ludwig, age 91, of Mankato and formerly of Austin died Monday, July 3, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester.

Roger Dean was born January 14, 1932 in Udolpho Township, Mower County, Minnesota to Hubert Herman and Lily Helen Matilda (Wutschke) Ludwig. He was united in marriage to Edna Ruth Friedrich on November 12, 1960, in Austin. Roger was employed at the plant office with Hormel Company in Austin for over 38 years and was a business owner of “Lud’s Trophies and Engravings”. Roger and Edna moved to Mankato in January 2017 to be near their son, Steve.

Roger is survived by his son, Steve Ludwig and special friend, Teresa Rohlk both of Mankato; granddaughters Emily Ludwig of Moorhead and Kate Ludwig of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; three brothers, James (Diana) Ludwig of Golden, Colorado, Hubert “Larry” (Annette) Ludwig of Spring Hill, Florida, Merrill (Barbara) Ludwig of Windsor, Colorado ; many nieces and nephews and their families.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edna; and sister, Darlene (Wally) Nelson.

Mankato Mortuary is assisting with burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A family celebration will be held at a later date.