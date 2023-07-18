Phyllis J. Langr, 93

Phyllis Joanne (Foster) Langr, 93, passed away at home July 15, 2023, one week from her 94th birthday.

Phyllis was born July 22nd, 1929, to Clarence Jay and Maude Matilda (Dube) Foster at University Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. She grew up on the family farm in Randolph, MN. Phyllis was valedictorian of her high school class and later graduated from Nursing School in Red Wing, MN with an R.N. degree. On July 22, 1953, Phyllis married Jerome Langr at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna, MN where they resided until settling for 19 years in West Concord, MN, raising 6 children. For about 10 years her father, Clarence Foster, lived with the family. Phyllis returned to her nursing career at the Kenyon Nursing Home when Clarence was moved there. Phyllis was in nursing for 25 years, working mostly at skilled nursing facilities. Phyllis and Jerome moved to Austin, MN in 1978, where she continued working part-time and aided with Jerome’s “Langr Sound Service” out of their home until he passed away in 1999. She moved into a retirement apartment at St. Mark’s in 2015 across the street from where she had worked, living independently until her passing.

Phyllis enjoyed knitting, Facebook, reading, Tai Chi, listening to the Minnesota Twins games, attending retired nurses’ breakfasts, mocking “Alexa,” attending Mass at St. Augustine Church, playing Bingo and cards, and especially spending time with family and friends.

Email newsletter signup

Phyllis is survived by sons, Tom (Mary) of Washington IA, Paul (Pam) of Rochester, MN, Ken (Cindy) of Coon Rapids, MN; daughter, Geralyn (Tony) Moulds of Kingwood, TX; daughters-in-law, Joanie of Waseca, MN, and Karla Tate of Dodge Center, MN; 21 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Clare Langr of Des Moines, IA, and Grace Langr of Mankato, MN; brother-in-law, Bill Tumbleson of Halverson, KS.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Maude (Dube) Foster; her husband, Jerome; sons, David, Phillip, and two children at childbirth, Ronald and Joann; siblings, Alice, Helen, Bob, Clayton, David, Lowell, Wayne, and Jeanette; in-laws, Margaret and Jerome Knish, Edmund and Mary Francis, Bernard, Francis, Donald, and Delores Tumbleson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Litomysl, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.