Photos: Celebration on the Move — Austin marches in Independence Day Parade

Kids wait patiently as the Independence Day Parade heads down Main Street Tuesday morning. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
The Color Guard walks by kicking off the Independence Day Parade on Main Street Tuesday. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Families wait along Main Street for the Independence Day Parade to start rolling past Tuesday. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Members of the Legion Riders make their way down Main Street during Tuesday’s Independence Day Parade. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Parts of Tuesday’s crowd is reflected in the chrome of a motorcycle ridden by a member of the Legion Riders in the Independence Day Parade. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
A kiddo jets out into the street between entries to nab a rogue piece of candy Tuesday during the Independence Day Parade on Main Street. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Kaye Perry goes by with the Austin High School band during the Independence Day Parade Tuesday on Main Street. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
A member of the Walmart group goes zipping by in a go-kart during the Independence Day Parade Tuesday on Main Street. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Mower County Dairy Ambassador Emma Koenigs throws treats to the crowd during the Independence Day Parade Tuesday on Main Street. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Bruiser waves to the crowd as part of the Austin Bruins parade entry Tuesday during the 2023 Independence Day Parade on Main Street. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Members of the Over 60 Band play as they roll down Main Street as part of the 2023 Independence Day Parade. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
A decked-out side-by-side rolls past, part of the Games People Play entry into the 2023 Independence Day Parade Tuesday on Main Street. GPP is celebrating 40 years this year. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com
Eployees from Pet Supplies Plus head by with some special pooches during Tuesday’s Independence Day Parade on Main Street. Eric Johnson/photodesk@austindailyherald.com