Patricia A. Hanson, 55

Patricia Ann Hanson, age 55, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Methodist Campus.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. The visitation will take place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin and will continue one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Interment will be in St. Peter Cemetery, Rose Creek, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.