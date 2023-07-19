MINUTES 6.26.23 Published 8:38 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

School Board Proceedings

ISD 492

Austin, MN

The Austin School Board held a special meeting on 6/26/23 in the District Office Conf Room, 401 Third Ave NW in Austin. Chair Green called meeting to order at 4 pm. Members present Kathy Green, Carolyn Dube, Cece Kroc, Don Leathers, Carol McAlister, Evan Sorenson and Peggy Young. No members absent.

Leathers/Young approval of agenda, 7-0

Dube/McAlister approval of five-year lease with RCC for Adult Basic Ed, 7-0

Dube/McAlister approval of Long Term Facilities Maintenance ten-year plan, 7-0

Dube/McAlister to award 2023-24 dairy bid to Kemps, 7-0

Dube/McAlister to award 2023-24 bakery bid to Pan O’Gold of St. Cloud, 7-0

Young/Dube approval of 2023-24 original budget, 7-0

Young/Kroc to adjourn at 4:56 pm, 7-0

By: Carolyn Dube, Clerk

Email newsletter signup

Austin Daily Herald:

July 19, 2023

MINUTES 6.26.23