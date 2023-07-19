Ladies golf club plays Mid-Summer tournament Published 4:12 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

The Meadow Greens-Ramsey Ladies golf club played their Mid-Summer tournament on Wednesday.

It was an 18-hole game of low gross, low net. The low gross winner was Chris Swatfager shooting an 82. First low net went to Pat Busker with a 61, second low net was Lisa Place with a 69. Next there was a four-way tie with scores of 70, with handicap holes being used to break the tie. Third low net went to Jan Thissen, fourth low net was Joyce Anderson, fifth low net was Jan Waller, and sixth low net went to Dianne Barrett.

Chris Swatfager scored an eagle on hole No. 16 on the tail feathers of her recent hole-in-one. Birdies were made by Karen Baier on hole No. 4, and Pat Busker on holes No. 4 and No. 10. Chip-ins were made by Sandy Davis on hole No. 11, and Pat Busker on hole No. 10.