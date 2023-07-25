In Your Community: Local DFLers clean up stretches of interstate

Members of Senate District 23 Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party finished their first roadside cleanup for their two miles of adopted highway along Interstate 90 (miles 164-166). On July 13, 11 volunteers spent two hours cleaning up the westbound lane. They finished up on July 21 with 10 volunteers spending two hours cleaning up the eastbound lane. Picture is at the Hayward Co-op prior to the first clean up. Back row: Joe Pacovsky, Dave Larson, Ehren Qual, Bill Busse, Brock Stevens, Dennis Petersen. Front row: Alysia Ness, Patty Larson, Nancy Bakke-McGonigle, Leslie Kaup. Photo provided