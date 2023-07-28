In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge
Published 5:59 pm Friday, July 28, 2023
Duplicate Bridge Tuesday winners were:
• First place: Edna Knoble and Gail Schmidt
• Second place: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
• Third place: Ron Peters and Vandy Newman
• Fourth place: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
• Fifth place: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe.
Wednesday winners were:
• First Place: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
• Second place: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
• Third place: Gail Schmidt and Dave King
• Fourth place: Carolyne Higgins and Connie Johnson
• Fifth place: Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe
• Sixth place (tie): Mike Liedell and Cal Ripple and Ron Peters and Vandy Newman