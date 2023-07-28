In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Published 5:59 pm Friday, July 28, 2023

By Daily Herald

Duplicate Bridge Tuesday winners were:

• First place: Edna Knoble and Gail Schmidt

• Second place: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Third place: Ron Peters and Vandy Newman

• Fourth place: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

• Fifth place: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe.

Wednesday winners were:

• First Place: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

• Second place: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

• Third place: Gail Schmidt and Dave King

• Fourth place: Carolyne Higgins and Connie Johnson

• Fifth place: Millie Siever and Joyce Crowe

• Sixth place (tie): Mike Liedell and Cal Ripple and Ron Peters and Vandy Newman

