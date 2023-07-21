In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge Published 6:09 pm Friday, July 21, 2023

A day to celebrate, not because we had nine teams playing, but because one of our own had a big birthday, and also placed and took home the money for second place.

Edna Knobbe, from Rose Creek, turned 98 on Monday.Edna represents the experts from all over the world who espouse that this game is beneficial as growth stimulant for the elderly, so congratulations Edna

Here is the roster for Tuesday’s game with players from Rose Creek, Austin, and Albert Lea.

• First place, Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Second place, Edna Knobbe and Gail Schmidt

• Third place, Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlivan

• Fourth place, Joyce Crowe and Theresa Baldus

• Fifth place, Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

Six full tables played on Wednesday, adding players from Mason City. Winners were:

• First place, Dave Ring and Gail Schmidt

• Second place, Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

• Third place, John Leisen and Rick Stroup

•Fourth place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

• Fifth place, Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan

• Sixth place, Bonnie Fritz and Vandy Newman.

Appropriately, an article in the current ACBL is the story of how Samantha Punch (Bridge, A Mind Sport for All) a Scottish professor and Bobbie Spellman at the U of Virginia put their heads together and wrote that society is a discipline that examines and tries to understand the workings of society and culture. The ACBL and all such major Bridge organizations, are societies of bridge players. We have structure, rules of behavior and knowledge of past players, including Lou Schmidt, Loren Cleland, Bud Higgins, Belva Fiala, to name a few.

The article certainly does not apply to our group, yet we submit it behooves all of us to study and emulate those who work toward the greater good.