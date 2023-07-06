Gary Nerby, 72

Gary Arthur Nerby, 72, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday November 27th, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minnesota

Gary was born September 17th, 1950, in Austin, Minnesota to Fredrick and Ioane (Reimers) Nerby. He graduated with the Class of 1968 from Austin High School, and went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps from October 24, 1968 until his honorable discharge on October 19, 1972.

Gary was a small business owner, worked at the Mayo Clinic Microbiology Lab in Rochester, and finished his career with Ecolab in Eagan, Minnesota.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Fredrick and Ioane; brother Dean Nerby and brother-in-law Mark Loux.

Gary is survived by his wife Lani (Heise) Nerby; children Shellie (Tom) Wuertz, Chad (Kelli) Lewison, Jeff (Amy) Lewison, Jason (Heidi) Johnson; grandchildren Dresden Sondergaard, Megan Bostrom, Ashton Schneider, Stefanie Lewison, Madison Wagner, Madison Silva, Michael Lewison, Nicholas Lewison, Maya Wuertz, and Molly Johnson; great grandchildren Beck, Violet, Ezra Bostrom, Audrey Wagner, Lennon Sondergaard, Joanna, Amelia, Henry Wenninger, Louisa Dutcher and Maxwell Lewison; siblings Janice (Steven) Penn, Eugene Nerby, Richard (Julie) Nerby, Cynthia Loux, and Donna (David) Wolf.

A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15th at the Austin American Legion.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.