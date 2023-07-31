Friday fire claims shed, contents Published 10:45 am Monday, July 31, 2023

Friday afternoon fire just south of Austin resulted in loss of a shed and those items within.

The Austin Fire Department was dispatched to the 19000 block of 540th Avenue around mid Friday afternoon for a shed on fire. According to Fire Chief Jim McCoy, firefighters arrived to find a large shed fully involved and threatening another shed on the property.

The shed, along with two pull behind campers and supplies for a concession business, were lost in the fire along with two other vehicles.

McCoy said that the State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire and there is no dollar estimate as to the loss yet.

Lyle, Rose Creek and Brownsdale provide mutual aid for the fire, assisting with personnel and apparatus. Mower County Emergency Management also responded.