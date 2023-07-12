EST/WILLSON, P Published 9:09 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MOWER

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of Patrick Lee Willson, a/k/a Patrick L. Willson,

Decedent

Court File No. 50-PR-23-1217

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION

FOR SUMMARY

ASSIGNMENT OR

DISTRIBUTION AND FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL NOTICE TO CREDITORS NON-EXEMPT ESTATE

Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned.

The Petition also requests the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Last Will dated March 31, 2021, any codicil to the Will dated N/A and separate writing N/A under Minn. Stat. 524.2-513 (“Will”).

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate’s assets.

It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard on August 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., by this Court at Mower County Justice Center, 201 Second Avenue NE, Austin, MN 55912 by Zoom. There will be no in person appearances.

Notice is further given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 6/28/2023

BY THE COURT

/s/Jeffery Kritzer

Judge of District Court

Kristine M. Bartness – Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Michael M. Gavin

Gavin, Janssen, Stabenow & Moldan, Ltd.

1017 Hennepin Avenue N.

Glencoe, MN, 55336

Attorney License No: 33832

Telephone: (320) 864-5142

FAX: (320) 864-5146

Email: mike@gavinlawfirm.com

