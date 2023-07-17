EST/KNUTSON, D. Published 1:31 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Mower County

District Court

Third Judicial District

Court File No.:

50-PR-23-1264

Case Type: Informal Probate

In re the Estate of Dean Alan Knutson, a/k/a Dean A. Knutson, a/k/a Dean Knutson, Decedent

Notice of Informal Probate

of Will and

Appointment of Personal Representative and

Notice to Creditors

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is hereby given that an amended application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s

Last Will dated March 20, 2020 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the amended application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:

Name: Corey Knutson

Address:3710 9th St NW, Unit B Rochester MN 55901

as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 07/07/23

Darla J. Busian

Probate Registrar

Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

Attorney for Applicant/Personal Representative.

Name: Paul V. Sween

Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.

Street: 300 First Street NW

City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912

Attorney License No: 107761 Telephone: 507-433-7394

FAX: 507-433-8890

Email: psween@adamsrizzisween.com

Austin Daily Herald:

July 15 and 22, 2023

