EST/KNUTSON, D.
Published 1:31 pm Monday, July 17, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Mower County
District Court
Third Judicial District
Court File No.:
50-PR-23-1264
Case Type: Informal Probate
In re the Estate of Dean Alan Knutson, a/k/a Dean A. Knutson, a/k/a Dean Knutson, Decedent
Notice of Informal Probate
of Will and
Appointment of Personal Representative and
Notice to Creditors
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that an amended application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s
Last Will dated March 20, 2020 has been filed with the Probate Registrar, and the amended application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name: Corey Knutson
Address:3710 9th St NW, Unit B Rochester MN 55901
as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative, or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will, or to the appointment of the personal representative, must be filed with this court, and will be heard by the court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 07/07/23
Darla J. Busian
Probate Registrar
Kristine M. Bartness
Court Administrator
Attorney for Applicant/Personal Representative.
Name: Paul V. Sween
Firm: Adams, Rizzi & Sween, P.A.
Street: 300 First Street NW
City, State, ZIP: Austin, MN 55912
Attorney License No: 107761 Telephone: 507-433-7394
FAX: 507-433-8890
Email: psween@adamsrizzisween.com
Austin Daily Herald:
July 15 and 22, 2023
