Edythe M. Dittmer, 100

Edythe Mae Dittmer, age 100, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at The Cedars of Austin.

She was born May 3, 1923, on the family farm in Red Rock Township near Brownsdale, Minnesota, to Edward and Lura (Lonergan) Pinkava. Edythe’s education consisted of Pioneer School District #41, Austin High School, teacher training, and Mankato State University. She taught in rural schools of Mower County and in the Austin Public School District. Edythe taught at Sumner Elementary School for many years.

On November 6, 1949, she married Elmer H. Dittmer at the First United Methodist Church in Austin, where the couple remained faithful members. They were married for 63 years until Elmer’s death in 2013.

Email newsletter signup

Survivors include her two sons, Allen (Jana) Dittmer of Caledonia, Minnesota, and Elwen (Donna) Dittmer of Owatonna, Minnesota; three grandsons, David (Melissa) Dittmer of Onalaska, Wisconsin, Edward Dittmer of Rochester, Minnesota, and Lucas Dittmer of Owatonna, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward W. and Lura Pinkava; sister, Mildred Tapp; and brothers, Edward, James, and Franklin Pinkava.

Edythe will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. A private family graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Oakwood Cemetery, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.